BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Twilio were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

