Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.00

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.00 ($13.04) and traded as high as €12.01 ($13.05). Electricité de France shares last traded at €12.00 ($13.04), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Electricité de France Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.00 and its 200-day moving average is €12.00.
Electricité de France Company Profile
Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.
