Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 12,509 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

D opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

