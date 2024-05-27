AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on July 5th

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
AAC Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $3.13 on Monday. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.
About AAC Technologies
