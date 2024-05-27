CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.70.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$25.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.40. The company has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. CAE has a 12 month low of C$23.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.87.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

