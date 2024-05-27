Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motorola Solutions in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $12.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $364.60 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $372.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $115,135,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

