Commerce Bank Has $3.40 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UMB Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,399 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $20,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in UMB Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,005,000 after acquiring an additional 161,558 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $82.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $124,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,762,904 shares in the company, valued at $152,649,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,114 shares of company stock worth $2,171,108 over the last ninety days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

