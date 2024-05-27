Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $154.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

