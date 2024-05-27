National Bankshares Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.77.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SDE

Spartan Delta Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.42. The stock has a market cap of C$701.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.74. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 154.30% and a return on equity of 58.05%. The firm had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3500432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.