Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.19 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KKR opened at $106.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

