Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 1,427 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Clorox by 16.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Clorox stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

