Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 914 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $269.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

