Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Trading Up 1.7%

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.10 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.06). Approximately 1,819,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,443,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.60 ($1.04).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The firm has a market cap of £589.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,923.08%.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

