D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $199.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $200.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $574.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

