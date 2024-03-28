Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rekor Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.
Rekor Systems Stock Up 9.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.
Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems
About Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.
Featured Stories
