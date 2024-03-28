Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rekor Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 315,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

