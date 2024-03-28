Highland Capital Management LLC Has $842,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.