IFG Advisory LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.