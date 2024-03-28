Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 343.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $444.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.08 and its 200-day moving average is $399.34. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $304.77 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

