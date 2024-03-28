Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Insider Nick Lowe Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,830 ($3,576.39).
Journeo Price Performance
Shares of LON:JNEO opened at GBX 274 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. Journeo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.92 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 298.44 ($3.77). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.16. The company has a market cap of £45.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,629.41 and a beta of 0.08.
About Journeo
