Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Insider Nick Lowe Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,830 ($3,576.39).

Shares of LON:JNEO opened at GBX 274 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. Journeo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.92 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 298.44 ($3.77). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.16. The company has a market cap of £45.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,629.41 and a beta of 0.08.

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

