Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KDP)

Shares of KDP opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 182,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,059,000 after acquiring an additional 818,426 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

