PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. Research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

