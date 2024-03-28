BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 325,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

BiomX Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BiomX by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BiomX by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183,091 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

