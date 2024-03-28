Robert Stefanovich Sells 1,079 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $18,925.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 15th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $15,970.05.
  • On Monday, March 11th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $18,295.65.

Cryoport Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $887.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cryoport

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,703,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 214,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after purchasing an additional 807,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 178,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.