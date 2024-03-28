Robert Stefanovich Sells 1,079 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $18,925.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $15,970.05.
- On Monday, March 11th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $18,295.65.
Cryoport Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $887.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,703,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 214,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after purchasing an additional 807,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 178,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
