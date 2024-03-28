Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,134 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.