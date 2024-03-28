Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Sunday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Spectra Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

LON:SPSY opened at GBX 216.55 ($2.74) on Thursday. Spectra Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 156.23 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.01). The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,607.14 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.71.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

