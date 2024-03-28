Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.32. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 73,680 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $508.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Waterdrop by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

