Ballast Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $524.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.08 and its 200-day moving average is $470.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

