Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks stock opened at $289.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.38. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,084 shares of company stock worth $79,741,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

