Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Everi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVRI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everi Stock Up 5.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Everi by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Everi by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Everi has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.