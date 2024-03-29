Gene Foca Sells 29,289 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 29,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $129,164.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 430,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,590.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GETY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 596.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $484,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

