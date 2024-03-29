Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $6.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 9.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

TSHA opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $536.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.31. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $53,382,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.