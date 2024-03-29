Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in March

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the February 29th total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YUPRF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Yuexiu Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

About Yuexiu Property

(Get Free Report)

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.