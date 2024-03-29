Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in March

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the February 29th total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YUPRF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Yuexiu Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

About Yuexiu Property

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

