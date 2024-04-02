Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $4,922,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWA opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

