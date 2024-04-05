Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 390,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 358,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 262,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $25.65 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

