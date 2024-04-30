British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
British Land Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.
About British Land
