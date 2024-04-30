Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $426.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.47. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $109.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

