Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESQ. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of ESQ opened at $47.04 on Monday. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 12,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $598,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.