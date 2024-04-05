Sageworth Trust Co Sells 256,418 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,418 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

