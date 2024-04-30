Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in April

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

