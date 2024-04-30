Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in April

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Sugar
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.