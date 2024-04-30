Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,451,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.6 %

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

