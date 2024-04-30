Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHTDY stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $17.86.
About Sinopharm Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.