Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHTDY stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.