Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 33.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 279,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

