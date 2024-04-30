Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Grows By 25.0%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SLGD stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.21.

Get Scott's Liquid Gold alerts:

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.