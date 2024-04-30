Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Grows By 25.0%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of SLGD stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.21.
About Scott’s Liquid Gold
