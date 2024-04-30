Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $847,000 Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4,893.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 594,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,811,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 2,362.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BCO opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on BCO

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.