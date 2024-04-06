Schwab Charitable Fund Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $520.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

