Ballentine Partners LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CINF opened at $121.52 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.