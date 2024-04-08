Head-To-Head Comparison: Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) and STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STERIS has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and STERIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million ($49.68) -0.03 STERIS $4.96 billion 4.25 $107.03 million $5.71 37.39

Profitability

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bone Biologics and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -236.06% -154.82% STERIS 10.48% 13.67% 7.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of STERIS shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of STERIS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bone Biologics and STERIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A STERIS 0 2 3 0 2.60

STERIS has a consensus price target of $239.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Given STERIS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STERIS is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Summary

STERIS beats Bone Biologics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

