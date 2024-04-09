BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $147.85 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

