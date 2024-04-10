Kate Bolsover Buys 6,670 Shares of TR Property (LON:TRY) Stock

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Bolsover acquired 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £20,877.10 ($26,423.36).
TR Property Price Performance
TR Property stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -180.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 307.73. TR Property has a 52-week low of GBX 252.95 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.37). The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.
TR Property Company Profile
