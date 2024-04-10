Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Up to $32.66

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.66, but opened at $33.90. Sealed Air shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 268,673 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.